Power lines are down in several communities due to a windstorm. (Pixabay)

Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

BC Hydro and FortisBC crews are working on restoring power to customers

A powerful windstorm in the Interior is bringing power lines down throughout the region, leaving thousands of residents without power.

Environment Canada issued a weather statement saying that gusty winds on Wednesday, June 13 should be expected throughout the morning, easing in the afternoon.

Gusts of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour can be expected.

The winds have knocked down several power lines throughout the region. There are reports of Westside Road between Vernon and Kelowna being closed due to downed power lines, with no power in the area.

In the Okanagan, there are about 11,787 BC Hydro customers without power. The affected areas include Armstrong, Spallumcheen, Coldstream, Vernon, Lake Country, and Peachland.

174 Golden customers have also been reported without power.

From Revelstoke to Salmon Arm, 4,672 BC Hydro customers are without power.

In total, BC Hydro stated there are about 100,000 customers throughout the Southern Interior, the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the Gulf Islands without power.

In Kelowna, 2,100 FortisBC customers are without power, including Big White residents, with crews now working on repairing the downed lines.

READ: Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Windstorm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich driver tells police he was ‘only’ going 45 km/h over posted limit
Next story
42-Storey building receives hesitant approval from Kelowna council

Just Posted

Online scams, phone scams and even hackers getting into online accounts can ruin your financial security, so staying on top of the latest scams is important. (Pixabay photo)
Telephone fraudsters foiled by alert Salmon Arm resident

Callers claiming to be with Reader’s Digest ask for money to receive $3.5 million prize

A GoFundMe campaign has been created for the Palmateer-Lien family, who are reeling after a tragic vehicle collision near Enderby Jan. 6, 2021. (GoFundMe photo)
Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

The father is still in hospital following the fatal Jan. 6 highway collision

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

A COVID-19 case has been reported at Parkview Elementary in SIcamous. (Photo submitted)
COVID-19 case reported at Parkview Elementary in Sicamous

The infected person was at the school on Jan. 6 and is now self-isolating

Festivalgoers enjoy a blues show under the hot sun on Aug. 18, 2019 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival. (File photo)
Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival ponders multi-venue format with streaming in 2021

Festival request four-year grant, format decisions depend on funding, health restrictions

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

A concept rendering of the proposed three-tower development at the corner of Leon Avenue and Water Street. (Contributed)
42-Storey building receives hesitant approval from Kelowna council

‘I’m afraid that because we’re so fed up, we’re just accepting something that is not in our best interest’ - Coun. Charlie Hodge

Power lines are down in several communities due to a windstorm. (Pixabay)
Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

BC Hydro and FortisBC crews are working on restoring power to customers

Nurses collect samples from a patient in a COVID suspect room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Testing patients for COVID-19 before their scheduled surgery and transfer to wards from emergency departments could reduce hospital outbreaks in British Columbia as the number of cases continues to rise in most regions, the results of a pilot project in the province’s largest health authority suggest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Doctors, nurses call on B.C. to test surgical, emergency patients for COVID-19

Health care workers say masks are not enough to keep them safe in close contact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home in Vancouver, on January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. care home allowed group activities to continue after positive test: family

Little Mountain Place became the deadliest care home outbreak in British Columbia

A concept rendering of the proposed Costco at the corner of Baron, Leckie and Springfield roads. (WSP Global)
Kelowna council approves rezoning for contentious Costco relocation

Despite feedback from residents, council gave Costco the green light on Tuesday evening

The Hilborn home on Logie Road in Summerland was built by the Nelson brothers, who also built the buildings at the Summerland Research Station. (Contributed)
Early Summerland researcher pioneered greenhouse use

Joseph Hilborn and his brother William advoacated greenhouse work in the early 1900s

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Most Read