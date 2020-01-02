BC Hydro continues to work on remaining outages and prepare for the next snow storm. (BC Hydro)

Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

A total of 64 outages have not been solved since Dec. 31.

Following a storm that left more than 160,000 residents without power, BC Hydro continues to work on remaining outages and prepare for the next snow storm.

According to a release from BC Hydro, of the 160,000 customers in the Central and Southern Interior that lost power over New Years Eve, approximately 11,200 remain in the dark. Residents still affected are largely in rural and hard-to-access areas near Salmon Arm, Vernon, Nakusp and Kamloops.

Read more: Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Read more: IN PHOTOS: Small but brave crowd takes on Canoe Beach’s 2020 polar bear swim

Of the outages that remain, 65 outages in the Salmon Arm area have not been solved since Dec. 31 and 63 more outages have been identified since January 1 and 2. In total, there are 9,227 residents within BC Hydro’s Salmon Arm coverage area that are waiting for their power to be switched on.

“Crews will continue to work throughout the day on remaining repairs to restore power in the largely rural and hard to access areas near Salmon Arm and Kamloops,” the hydro company wrote in an additional release.

In addition to restoring power, preparing for another storm expected to make landfall this evening is among the company’s priorities.

“BC Hydro is preparing for possible damage from a windstorm that is forecast to hit the South Coast and Vancouver Island today and tomorrow, and is encouraging customers in these areas to prepare for potential power outages,” BC Hydro wrote.

BC Hydro’s recommendations for preparing for an outage before it happens:

  • Develop a preparedness plan and share it with your family. Be sure everyone knows what to expect and what to do. Have a contingency plan in case power is out for a longer period.
  • Make a list of local emergency contact numbers (fire, police, ambulance, etc.). Include 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) for reporting an outage.
  • Prepare an emergency kit and store it in an easy-to find location. Check regularly to make sure the kit is well stocked and that all equipment is in good working order.
  • Use surge protectors to protect sensitive electrical equipment such as computers, DVD players and TVs.
  • Include a battery operated flashlight in your emergency kit to avoid using candles – they can be a fire hazard.
  • Use BC Hydro’s home outage preparation checklist to ensure you and your family are ready for an outage.

Read more: Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Read more: Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Footage of brazen TV theft in Victoria-area parking lot goes viral
Next story
Vernon hospital delivers New Year’s baby to Lake Country couple

Just Posted

Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Fire trucks are on scene at the Alexander Street RBC branch.

Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

A total of 64 outages have not been solved since Dec. 31.

Lights still off for 11K homes in North Okanagan

Power restored to 93% of customers: BC Hydro

Second winter storm expected to hammer Okanagan

Main band of snow will move north into the Columbias on Friday morning

IN PHOTOS: Small but brave crowd takes on Canoe Beach’s 2020 polar bear swim

Approximately 30 swimmers and their supporters came to the swim

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

Property values decrease in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan Similkameenåç

BC Assessment values have been sent out to property owners

Water advisory in effect for Grindrod

Power outages interrupt water service for area

Missing skier found safe after days caught in ‘horrific’ terrain

Successful end to three-day search for 34-year-old Mark Gayowski

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

West Kelowna house fire possibly caused by grow-op

Ensign Quay is currently closed between Ensign Lane and Ensign Way

Off-duty Victoria police officers help stop sexual assault in Hawaii

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Most Read