Salmon Arm fire crews respond to a downed hydro line near Foothill Road in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Thousands without power in Salmon Arm and area

Approximately 3,500 BCHydro customers have been affected by downed power lines

Update: 11:30 a.m.

About 3,500 residents from Salmon Arm to Grindrod have been affected by power outages.

A fallen wire has knocked out power for 932 Salmon Arm residents west of 30th Street, south of Canoe Beach Drive and north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Another 306 customers have been without power west of 50th Street and north of 45th Avenue since 9:41 a.m. The cause of that outage is under investigation.

At 10:15 a.m. BC Hydro Crews reported wires had been taken down by a fallen tree, affecting 2,181 customers between South Canoe and just north of Enderby, west of Old Sicamous Road.

……………………………………………….

Downed hydro lines have left some Salmon Arm residents without power.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Salmon Arm fire crews were on the scene of a downed hydro line east of 50th street west of Foothill Road.

BC Hydro reports 24 residents have been affected by the subsequent outage.

A tree falling across hydro lines has also knocked out power to 88 more residences east of Foothill Road.

READ MORE: BC Hydro warns of overnight power outages in the Shuswap

READ MORE: Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

