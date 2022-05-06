Sicamous mobile park remains on evacuation alert due to risk of landslide

Water rushes through a Wiseman Creek culvert at the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Thursday night, May 5, 2022. (Brett Ogino photo)

An evacuation alert remains in effect for all residences in the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park.

The alert was issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) on Thursday morning, May 5. Residents of the mobile park were warned there was a risk of a landslide near Wiseman Creek, and were advised to prepare for possible evacuation.

In a Friday, May 6 update, the CSRD said the alert would remain in effect until further notice. However, conditions in the Wiseman Creek drainage improved overnight as precipitation levels reduced from earlier in the day.

“Rainfall amounts were not significant enough to trigger a landslide; however, the threat remains,” reads a CSRD media release.

As of Friday morning, the CSRD had no estimate as to when the alert may be lifted.

“The Shuswap Emergency Program is closely monitoring forecasting reports from its Early Warning System,” said the CSRD, referring to a warning system set up in April specifically for residents of the mobile park. “This will guide decisions about when it may be appropriate to lift the evacuation alert.”

When the alert is rescinded, residents will be notified through the CSRD and Shuswap Emergency Program websites and social media, and a cancellation notification will be issued through the Alertable app.

