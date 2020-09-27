Three arrested after Keremeos shooting that severely injured one man

The victim was transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital

One man is severely injured and three people have been arrested following a shooting at a Keremeos home on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The RCMP said the victim of the shooting was taken to a local medical clinic after sustaining a severe gunshot wound. He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for advanced medical care.

Three individuals were arrested at the scene and the RCMP does not believe public safety is at risk.

The Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the investigation.

The RCMP is anticipated to release further information regarding the incident on Monday.

