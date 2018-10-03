Snow on a highway near Whistler. (Brad604/Twitter)

Three B.C. cities hit record low temperatures

Clinton, Quesnel and Prince George were frosty on Tuesday

It’s getting frosty in B.C.’s interior, as three cities recorded record low temperatures on Tuesday.

Environment Canada said Prince George recorded a low of -12.1 C, beating a 1950 record of -9.4 C.

In the Cariboo, the mercury hit -8.4 C in Quesnel, slightly below -8.3 C from 1950.

Clinton saw the most drastic change, with -14.2 C, down from -5 C in 2012.

READ MORE: B.C.’s winter tire rules in effect for most highways

Snow has already begun to fall in the Cariboo and Chilcotin, as well as Yoho and Kootenay parks and mountain passes through the Shuswap, and north and east Columbia regions.

Even down in the relatively mild Lower Mainland, drivers were scraping frost off their windshields Wednesday morning, which forecasters called the coldest day of fall so far.

