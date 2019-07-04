Three central Okanagan educators up for Premier’s award

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C.

Three central Okanagan educators are among 30 B.C. teachers up for a prestigious award.

The Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education were created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C. and winners receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning. Runners-up will receive a certificate of recognition signed by the Premier and Minister of Education.

“The finalists from our district reflect the diverse skills that our employees bring to their profession and to their commitment to our students,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the Board of Education.

“The Board of Education is exceedingly proud that this year’s list of finalists distinguishes several of our educators as outstanding in their respective fields.”

The finalists are in three categories: Kelowna Secondary School principal Troy White is a finalist for the School Leadership Award, district principal of learning technology Jordan Kleckner is a finalist for the District Leadership Award, and certified education assistant at Mount Boucherie Secondary Marie Kielpinski is a finalist for the Outstanding Support—Teaching Assistant Award.

“The attributes of good leadership—innovation, collaboration, contribution—are among the attributes we instill in our learners,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools and CEO.

“These nominations recognize exceptional people in our district who develop learners by exemplifying these attributes.”

An awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria will announce the winners on October 4, 2019, the day before World Teachers’ Day.

