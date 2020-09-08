Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

One of the accused is in custody in what police say was a targeted crime, two still at large

Three men have been charged with attempted murder after a man appeared at a Blind Bay home, covered in blood, looking for help.

One of the men is in custody while the other two have a warrant out for their arrest.

Court records show that Alexander Vittal Boucher, 36, Terrance Alan Jones, 40, and Jordy Kyle Moyan, 33, are all charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, wounding or endangering life, and robbery with a firearm.

Jones alone is charged with three additional charges: unlawfully pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm to commit an offence and use of a firearm during an assault.

Moyan, believed to be from Kelowna, is in custody.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey previously issued a news release stating that on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 10:38 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical personnel responded to a home on Forest Drive in the South Shuswap community where a 30-year-old Shuswap man, bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds, had shown up at the front door.

Read more: Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

Police said they thought the assault was carried out at a nearby car wash and the incident was targeted.

The victim was transported to hospital with injuries that O’Donaghey said were not considered life-threatening.

Police were urging witnesses to come forward with any information that might assist the investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have information, you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Prepare for hot weather, possibly smoky skies in the Shuswap
Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

