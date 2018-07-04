UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

The trio fell into a pool at the provincial park Tuesday afternoon

Squamish RMCP say they have found the bodies of three hikers who fell into a pool in Shannon Falls Provincial Park Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re changing the operation into a recovery mission,” said Cpl. Sascha Banks.

“We have located the area that they’re in and we’re just trying to find a safe way to get them out.”

Search crews had been searching through the night for the trio of hikers. Police say they were swimming with a group of friends at the top of Shannon Falls when the slipped and fell into a pool 30 metres below.

Banks said that police are not releasing the names of the hikers because they haven’t been able to contact their next-of-kin.

“When that time comes, that will be a decision for the B.C. Coroners Service,” Banks said.

The area remains closed to the public.

The Canadian Press

UPDATED: Police find bodies of 3 missing hikers at Shannon Falls

