Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Firefighters and police look on following an explosion in Mount Pearl, N.L., on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Dave Aker

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in an industrial building outside St. John’s, N.L.

Police say nine people were believed to be inside Trimac National Tank Services in Mount Pearl during the blast at 8:20 a.m. local time.

Const. Geoffrey Higdon of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says three people were taken to hospital, but he couldn’t speak to the nature of their injuries.

Mount Pearl Mayor Dave Aker says he lives about a kilometre from the Kyle Avenue business and felt the entire house shake.

Aker says the roof of the warehouse blew off, walls of the building were destroyed, there’s insulation littered around the area, and the remnants of a tank appear to have landed in the parking lot.

Aker says he believes the business repairs commercial gas and oil tanks.

