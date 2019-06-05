Three men are safe after a kayak flips on Okanagan Lake

Three men were rescued from Okanagan Lake near Peachland Tuesday night.
RCMP said an adult man was kayaking in a group with two others and his kayak overturned and he was unable to re-enter his craft on his own.
Police were told that the man had been in the waters struggling for close to 45 minutes.
A witness said fire, RCMP, the fire departments rescue vessel and the COSAR team attended the incident by Todd’s RV & Camping.
None of the men were injured.
