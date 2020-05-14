File photo, not the dog used in the arrest in Kamloops.

Three men arrested after police foot-chase in Kamloops

One of the men arrested was in his 30s and from Surrey

Three men on probation were arrested in Kamloops after fleeing from police, on Friday.

The men left the Vision Quest Recovery Society in Logan Lake without permission from their probation officers. According to Kamloops S/Sgt Mat. Van Laer the men rented a room at a hotel on Columbia Street, but when police arrived they all fled the scene, escaping through a window and into a cab.

The cab company told police they had dropped the men off on Kitchener Cresent near the beach.

Officers were able to apprehend two of the men without incident, however, the third man managed to escape.

The incident caused a brief closure of Tranquille Road while RCMP deployed a police dog in an attempt to catch up with the suspect.

Mounties were unable to find the man but continued to patrol the area. Then about 2:20 p.m. police were called back to the area after a member of the public spotted the suspect.

“Taking no chances, a police perimeter was set up right away, causing another short closure of Tranquille Road,” explained S/Sgt Mat. Van Laer. “The third suspect was intercepted by an officer and taken into custody without incident.”

Two of the suspects are in their early 20’s, from Fort St John, while the third suspect, who was arrested last, is in his early 30’s and is from Surrey.

“The quick response and containment from our officers today directly led to the arrest of three suspects, without injuries to anybody including the suspects,” said S/Sgt Mat. Van Laer.

Crime

