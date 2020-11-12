COVID-19.

Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed more COVID-19 exposures at schools in the Central Okanagan School District.

There was a single exposure at Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and at Casoro Elementary School.

According to Interior Health, the exposures do not appear to be related to transmission within their respective schools. All individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remain our highest priority,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication with each affected school community. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

This announcement comes after Interior Health confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Dr. Knox Middle School and additional cases at Kelowna Secondary School, though the number of additional cases there has not been specified.

