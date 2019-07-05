Three more earthquakes recorded off B.C.

No tsunami or damage reported after the aftershocks in near Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Haida Gwaii

The approximate location of the epicentres of three aftershocks on B.C.’s north and central coasts on July 4, 2019, following a 6.2-magnitude quake the day before. (Earthquakes Canada)

Three aftershocks have rattled B.C.’s north and central coasts, one day after a magnitude 6.2 quake was recorded in the Pacific Ocean west of Bella Bella.

The tremors were barely 10 minutes apart and struck at around 6 a.m., Pacific time.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the first, off Bella Bella, had a magnitude of 5.6.

Earthquakes Canada says the second, west of Port Hardy, measured 4.9, while the third west of Haida Gwaii, measured 4.7.

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows all three occurred at a depth of between five and 12 kilometres and were centred near the northern tip of the Juan de Fuca plate, one of three plates of the earth’s crust that meet off the B.C. coast.

B.C.’s emergency information site says none of the three quakes generated a tsunami and there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Just Posted

Province proposes improvements for Balmoral Road/Highway 1 intersection

Both options would stop drivers from crossing the highway, require use of underpasses

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, thunderstorms expected

Severe thunderstrom watch has been issued across the Okanagan Valley

Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Logging truck jackknifes on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stalled as tow truck crews remove vehicles involved in collision

Threats allegedly made against Salmar Theatres staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports Salmar decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

Renegade Riot revved for Okanagan

Motorcycle rally rolls into Cherryville for third annual event

Salmon Arm U17 Synergy boys basketball tops division at Western Canadian Championships

Tournament win a fine send-off for teammates moving on to Grade 12

Three central Okanagan educators up for Premier’s award

Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education created to recognize exceptional teachers in B.C.

Northern B.C. federal Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Restoration business focuses on compassionate service

ABK Restoration provides service following disaster

Silverbacks grab power forward from Alberta

Daniel Rybarik, with 57 goals and 47 assists over 115 games, to play for Salmon Arm

Two candlelight vigils for teen stabbing victim set in Okanagan

Separate candlelight vigils this weekend will be in Kelowna and Penticton for Eli Beauregard

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

When God moved the mountain: The Hedley slide of 1939

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

Most Read