Kelowna realtor Jane Hoffman is a 2018 OMREB Realtors Care Award winner for her fundraising efforts to help a number of local charities. —Image: Facebook

Three Okanagan realtors recognized by their peers

Jane Hoffman, Maggie Garvey and Jim Grieve lauded for their work in their communities

Three Okanagan realtors have been recognized by the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board for making a difference in their community.

Jane Hoffman of Kelowna, Maggie Garvey of Vernon and Jim Grieve of Salmon Arm are this year’s recipients of OMREB’s Realtors Care Awards

“Recipients of the prestigious Realtors Care award are exceptional individuals, worthy of recognition for the outstanding and extensive charitable work they have done and continue to do in their respective communities,” said OMREB president Marv Beer, adding recipients are chosen by their peers within each of the three regions OMREB serves.

Jane Hoffman has raised funds for a host of charities, including Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Make a Wish Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation, United Way and Kelowna General Hospital.

Maggie Garvey has volunteered for many years at the Interior Provincial Exhibition for Cedar Hill Ranch, and for almost 20 years has helped organize local realtor-driven community and charitable events.

Jim Grieve has contributed his time to a wide range of community causes, including Rotary, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation and Aspiral Youth, an at-risk youth support organization, as well as Community Futures, the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and numerous sports teams.

Award candidates must have made a noteworthy contribution that broadly benefits a community organization, which can be a society, sports team, charity, town or district society or other organization dedicated to benefiting the community.

Recognized annually by real-estate boards nation-wide, worthy Realtors Care Award candidates are nominated by members of the public and their professional colleagues.

OMREB is a member-governed, not-for-profit association representing almost 1,300 realtors and 89 real estate offices in the southern Interior, from Peachland to Revelstoke.

The board provides leadership and support to its members in their pursuit of professional excellence.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Disneyland raising prices, cheapest daily ticket over $100
Next story
South Okanagan city reporting lowest gas prices in B.C.

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

Sicamous KIJHL squad loses to Kelowna and ties Summerland

District of Sicamous and paving company pitch in to pave Legion’s lot

The $50,000 project was paid for by the local government and Valley Blacktop

Sagmoen Vernon trials loom

Pre-trial conferences have been fixed for both of Curtis Sagmoen’s Vernon matters

Eating for health and environment in the New Year

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Looking forward to a new year on the trails

Marcia Beckner / Trail Tales

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Warm winter prompts flowers to bloom in Okanagan

Mild season in Vernon

Man charged after yelling sexual obscenities at B.C. reporter

Bo Poirier is charged with causing a disturbance after yelling the phrase ‘FHRITP’

B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Vancouver Const. Mark Simms, Port Moody Const. Jason Long were cleared in November and are now home

Adam Hadwin aiming for Presidents Cup spot, return to major championships

Abbotsford, B.C., golfer is in the field this week at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Snubs, surprises and a Satanic shout-out? Key Globes moments

The 2019 Globes were much less overtly activist or political than previous years

Cold case files: Human remains found in the South Okanagan

Foul play determined in death of woman who went missing

Three Okanagan realtors recognized by their peers

Jane Hoffman, Maggie Garvey and Jim Grieve lauded for their work in their communities

Fireside Festival’s flame grows for seventh anniversary

The Kelowna music festival celebrates B.C. music

Most Read