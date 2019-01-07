Three Okanagan realtors recognized by their peers

Jane Hoffman, Maggie Garvey and Jim Grieve lauded for their work in their communities

Kelowna realtor Jane Hoffman is a 2018 OMREB Realtors Care Award winner for her fundraising efforts to help a number of local charities. —Image: Facebook

Three Okanagan realtors have been recognized by the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board for making a difference in their community.

Jane Hoffman of Kelowna, Maggie Garvey of Vernon and Jim Grieve of Salmon Arm are this year’s recipients of OMREB’s Realtors Care Awards

“Recipients of the prestigious Realtors Care award are exceptional individuals, worthy of recognition for the outstanding and extensive charitable work they have done and continue to do in their respective communities,” said OMREB president Marv Beer, adding recipients are chosen by their peers within each of the three regions OMREB serves.

Jane Hoffman has raised funds for a host of charities, including Central Okanagan Hospice Association, Make a Wish Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation, United Way and Kelowna General Hospital.

Maggie Garvey has volunteered for many years at the Interior Provincial Exhibition for Cedar Hill Ranch, and for almost 20 years has helped organize local realtor-driven community and charitable events.

Jim Grieve has contributed his time to a wide range of community causes, including Rotary, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation and Aspiral Youth, an at-risk youth support organization, as well as Community Futures, the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society and numerous sports teams.

Award candidates must have made a noteworthy contribution that broadly benefits a community organization, which can be a society, sports team, charity, town or district society or other organization dedicated to benefiting the community.

Recognized annually by real-estate boards nation-wide, worthy Realtors Care Award candidates are nominated by members of the public and their professional colleagues.

OMREB is a member-governed, not-for-profit association representing almost 1,300 realtors and 89 real estate offices in the southern Interior, from Peachland to Revelstoke.

The board provides leadership and support to its members in their pursuit of professional excellence.

