Three Shuswap parents honoured for combined 34 years of volunteering

Brodie Stuart and her mom, Mikel Stuart, gather for the celebration at Parkview Elementary on June 18, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News) Mikel Stuart receives a gift from a student while Melissa Terrazas looks on at Parkview Elementary on June 18, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News) Rielle Walsh (left) and Hazel Skotinsky (right) display the sign they and their class made to celebrate PAC volunteers at Parkview Elementary on June 18, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News) Margo Wiebe kisses her daughter, Bridget Wiebe, at Parkview Elementary on June 18, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Eagle Valley News)

Three parent volunteers from Sicamous were recently honoured for their combined 34 years of service.

Margo Wiebe, Melissa Terrazas and Mikel Stuart are all members of Parkview Elementary School’s Parent Advisory Council (PAC).

Wiebe, Parkview PAC’s outgoing secretary, has served for 16 years and all four of her kids went to Parkview. Her youngest just completed Grade 6 and her oldest is 21.

Terrazas, Parkview PAC’s vice-president and a mother of three, is staying on for one more year. She’s said she’s been serving on the PAC for probably 10 years already.

Mikel Stuart, Parkview PAC’s outgoing president and a mother of two, served for eight years.

At a school-wide outdoor picnic held at Parkview on June 18, the three volunteers were surprised with a flash mob of music and dance from students and staff, followed by a rousing cheer of “thank you!”

The volunteers were then given buckets with their names on them and each class of students presented the volunteers with a special gift, placing the gifts in the buckets.

Students also worked together to create signs thanking the PAC volunteers.

Stuart joked that Wiebe and Terrazas originally suckered her in to being on the PAC. But once she was involved, Stuart said it was great to have a voice in her child’s education.

She also said it was good to be a voice for other parents and to always know what was going on at the school.

Stuart said her favourite part of being on the PAC was seeing how happy and excited the kids were when they put on a special event.

The PAC has also been awesome for making friends, she said. Stuart, Terrazas and Wiebe now all get together outside of PAC activities.

“We’re really close,” said Stuart.

Read more: Salmon Arm Secondary grads create with parking lot canvas

Read more: Over 5K jabbed at Interior Health mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

@roman_reports

zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Volunteer