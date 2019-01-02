Shuswap Search and Rescue member Kat Gunion carries out logistics with the mapping program during the search for three snowmobilers on Owl’s Head Mountain on New Year’s Day. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)

Three Shuswap snowmobilers stranded near Sicamous rescued on New Year’s Day

Shuswap Search and Rescue leads regional effort to find trio forced to spend cold night on mountain

Three Shuswap snowmobilers spent New Year’s Eve stranded on a mountain, but were rescued alive and well on New Year’s Day.

Shuswap Search and Rescue (SAR) reports that its members were called out at 8:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to find three missing snowmobilers from the Owl’s Head recreation area near Sicamous. Missing were three men, two 19 year olds and an 18-year-old from Enderby, all described as having moderate sledding ability.

That night, with Sicamous RCMP on scene, Shuswap SAR set up a mobile command post at the Owl’s Head parking lot with multiple snowmobiles ready for action.

“Five Shuswap SAR, two Revelstoke SAR , and seven members of the Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club were put into teams and dispatched to start an immediate search. Searching late into the following year nothing was found so searchers rested until morning when the search was resumed,” states a report from Shuswap SAR.

Related: 2017 – Second snowmobiler rescued from Owl’s Head area

On New Year’s Day, the search carried on with extra searchers including members from Revelstoke SAR and Vernon SAR, along with the aid of an Avi2 avalanche technician from Revelstoke who was checking conditions from a helicopter.

The searchers were able to determine the radio frequency that the lost snowmobilers were on and finally located the men at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

“The three missing snowmobilers had been stuck in drainage beyond the Owl’s Head snowmobile cabin where they had spent the night by a fire to stay warm. Fortunately, they had brought enough provisions to look after themselves in case of emergency,” states the Shuswap SAR report.

The three snowmobilers were taken out with the aid of a helicopter and SAR members on snowshoes. The last helicopter run was made just as bad weather was setting in, but all searchers made it back safely.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Randy Lewis makes one more Shuswap Search and Rescue manager phone call during the search for three snowmobilers on Owl’s Head Mountain on New Year’s Day. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)

Previous story
First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. braces for more rain, snow and wind storm warnings

Just Posted

Three Shuswap snowmobilers stranded near Sicamous rescued on New Year’s Day

Shuswap Search and Rescue leads regional effort to find trio forced to spend cold night on mountain

Snowstorm expected for Highway 1, Yellowhead Highway

Environment Canada issued weather statements Wednesday morning

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

The Grizzlies, an inspirational true story

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

First baby in B.C. Interior for 2019 named Hugo, born in Kelowna

It’s a boy! Near Year’s baby Hugo makes his entry at 1:58 a.m.

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

2 women enter Hindu temple in India, breaking years-long ban

The Supreme Court lifted a ban in September on women worshipping at Sabarimala temple in Kerala state

Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann pushes her way into world’s elite

The 23-year-old from Ottawa points to last February’s Winter Olympics as her defining moment of 2018

Canada’s charitable sector facing impending crisis: Report

Who cares if giving goes down? Everyone should.

B.C. braces for more rain, snow and wind storm warnings

Another storm is on the way, just two weeks after B.C.’s most destructive storm in recent history

Property values released by B.C. Assessment

How much will your house be worth in 2019?

Canadian drivers can expect a wild ride at the pumps for 2019: analyst

Vancouver expected to displace Montreal as the highest taxed jurisdiction on fuel in North America

Gender pay gap widest at top of the corporate ladder, new report says

The gap at the top means that, on average, men earn about $950,000 more annually than women in similar executive positions

Snow, followed by freezing rain expected for Coquihalla Highway

A storm warning is in effect, according to Environment Canada

Most Read