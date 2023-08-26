Three small fires burning just north of Seymour Arm in the Shuswap

A third small fire has been discovered just northwest of Seymour Arm.
The new fire, labelled K42953 on the BC Wildfire Service map, located northeast of Humamilt Lake, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
This fire sits at 0.009 hectares.
It joins two other small fires in the area, discovered last Friday, Aug. 25.
The Lower Humamilt fire is burning at 0.4 hectares and the North Humamilt Lake fire is at 1 hectare in size.
All three are classified as out of control.
