Three Valley Lake fire reported to be 500 ha

BC Wildfire Service says the terrain is keeping crews from taking action

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

BC Wildfire is reporting that the Three Valley Lake fire has grown in size to 500 hectares.

After around 10 days of reporting that the fire remained at 60 hectares, they released updated information July 29 at 10 a.m. saying the fire had grown to around 300 hectares. There has since been another update. “Mapping has been difficult due to steep slopes and smoke,” said the service in a news release.

The CSRD is reported at 1:45 p.m. on Aug. 2 that the fire is continuing to grow, however the terrain prevents action from the B.C. Wildfire Service. It is being closely monitored.

The wildfire, located above Three Valley Lake, around 19 km west of Revelstoke, was discovered on July 11. Though first reported to be caused by lighting, the cause is now “under investigation.”

Two properties in the area were evacuated on July 20, including the Three Valley Lake Chateau.

CP Rail has been fighting the fire with a helicopter and spraying fire retardant along the brush beside the tracks.

“It has received a modified response since burning in very steep terrain that is unsafe for crews to access.”

BC Wildfire says the fire was showing aggressive behaviour to the north on top of the ridge, as of Sunday, Aug. 1.

“Rock dislodging from steep cliff bans on the east side of Three Valley Gap is causing a safety hazard.”

Other fires burning within 25 km of Revelstoke include:

• Murder Creek, north of Revelstoke, 11 hectares, suspected to be caused by lighting, discovered July 21

• Crazy Creek Gorge FSR, north of Malakwa, 2,446 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 10

• Bews Creek, northeast of Malakwa, 420 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 9

• Wap Creek, south of Three Valley Lake, 500 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 14

• Stony Lake, south of Malakwa, 0.4 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 2

• Mulvehill Creek, south of Revelstoke, 0.3 hectares, suspected to be caused by lightning, discovered July 27•Sugar Lake FSR, southwest of Revelstoke, 4.3 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 22

• Vigue Cree, southwest of Revelstoke, 450 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 22

• Hobson Peak, southwest of Revelstoke, 350 hectares, unknown cause, discovered July 22

• South Cranberry Creek, south of Revelstoke, 68 hectares, suspected to be caused by lightning, discovered July 27

• Fish River-MR, east of Revelstoke, 12 hectares, suspected to be cause by lightning, discovered July 25

