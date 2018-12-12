Bertrand Charest is seen on a court drawing during a bail hearing, on March 16, 2015 in St-Jerome, Que. (Mike McLaughlin/The Canadian Press)

Three victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest suing Alpine Canada

The victims are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages

Three sexual assault victims of former ski coach Bertrand Charest are suing Alpine Canada, alleging the sports federation turned a blind eye to signs of wrongdoing.

The three women are former Canadian skiers Genevieve Simard, Gail Kelly and Anna Prchal, who were all minors at the time of the offences for which Charest was convicted in June 2017.

They are each seeking $300,000 in damages for psychological, physical and sexual abuse they suffered. They are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages.

The lawsuit was filed today at the Montreal courthouse and has not been tested in court.

The suit argues Alpine Canada did not take even the most basic steps to prevent the abuse, alleging the organization ignored evidence to protect itself without worrying about the safety of its young athletes.

Charest was sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex crimes. He is appealing his sentence.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pair denied stay of extradition for honour killing in India
Next story
Heart attack raises questions about boarding BC Ferries in health emergencies

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plans to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

Video: Truck crashes into ditch west of Sicamous

Reports indicate traffic is still flowing through the area

Sicamous cannabis retail applications near end of BC licensing process

Applicants taking notes from public input sessions as they plan businesses

Possible disruption to regional district dog control services

K9 Control will not renew contract to provide service to South Shuswap and Ranchero.

Regional district wants more done to prevent quagga mussel spread

Directors to request federal review of spending on aquatic invasive species initiatives

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

B.C. teen MMA fighter show heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Sicamous Eagles blanked by Princeton Posse at home

KIJHL squad takes a tough loss as Christmas break draws near

UK Prime Minister Theresa May wins party no-confidence vote, but troubles remain

May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally

B.C. trustee’s anti-LGBTQ comments got him barred from schools

Barry Neufeld calls vote to leave him off liaison list ‘workplace discrimination’

Firm says trees obstructing vision at Humboldt Broncos crash intersection

Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale

Man charged after B.C house fire triggers high-grade explosives

Thomas Daniel Kendall charged with causing bodily harm by failing to properly store explosives

Update: Coquihalla re-opens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 is set to reopen after 1 p.m.

Most Read