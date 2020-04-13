Three wildfires south of Cawston remain small, crews on scene assessing situation

BC Wildfire Service is responding with crews to all of the blazes

Three fires in close proximity near the Similkameen River, four kilometres south of Cawston, remain small in size with no growth overnight.

Six personnel from the BC Wildfire Service will be assessing those fires today (April 13).

The Keremeos Review previously reported that crews were responding to three wildfires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. The Barcelo Road fire, one of three located approximately four kilometres south of Cawston was estimated at three hectares in size this morning.

In a post on social media Sunday night (April 12), BC Wildfire Service explained that all three blazes are suspected to be human caused.

All three fires were discovered on April 12.

As of 9 a.m. April 13, there were two additional wildfires, 0.8 ha and 0.001 ha, burning close to the Barcelo Road fire.

Across the province there are currently 11 active wildfires larger than 0.009 ha in size.

