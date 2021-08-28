A three-year-old girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above and hit her at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday. Black Press file photo

A three-year-old girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above and hit her at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday. Black Press file photo

Three-year-old killed from falling rock at Vancouver Island ski resort

The girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above

A three-year-old girl passed away at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday, confirmed a resort spokesperson Saturday.

The girl was playing mini-golf with her brother and family when a rock dislodged from above and hit her, rendering her unconscious.

Her parents brought her to the base lodge of Mount Washington where staff and first-aid responders began treatment and summoned emergency transportation and the RCMP for assistance, noted a statement from the resort.

Ambulances from Cumberland and Campbell River responded along with an air ambulance from Qualicum Beach.

Lifesaving measures were performed but ultimately proved unsuccessful. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are under a customary investigation by the BC Coroner Service and the RCMP.

“This is such a sad tragedy,” said Dean Prentice, general manager of the resort in the statement.

“The team at Mount Washington extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of this little girl. It is just devastating, and our hearts break for them.”

Kayla Stockton, marketing manager for the resort said out of respect for the family, no further details will be released at this time.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

Previous story
2 cars roll over, 1 person airlifted to hospital after 4 vehicle collision near Princeton
Next story
3-vehicle collision involving 5-ton truck stalls traffic both ways on Highway 97

Just Posted

Vernon residents cheer on firefighters as they return to camp from the White Rock Lake fire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
‘Positive progress’ being made on all flanks of White Rock Lake wildfire

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced a proof of vaccination program for B.C. restaurants, bars and other venues, at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Salmon Arm businesses react to B.C.’s vaccine passport system

Salmon Arm council requests that residents get vaccinated against COVID-19 for a number of reasons, including being a way to protect children as the number of new weekly cases climb in the Salmon Arm health area. (File photo)
As COVID numbers rise, Salmon Arm council urges residents to get vaccinated

Vernon residents cheer on firefighters as they return to camp from the White Rock Lake fire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Faces of the heroes fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire