(Kamloops this Week)

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

  • Feb. 12, 2020 2:29 p.m.
  • News

-Chris Foulds: Kamloops this Week

A Penticton man described by a psychologist as a “sexual sadist” has been sentenced to three years in a federal prison for the violent rape of a Kamloops woman he met ahead of a potential erotic photo shoot.

Richard Skoyen was convicted last year of sexual assault, the charge stemming from an incident in July 2017.

Skoyen and the woman, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication, were introduced by a photographer who does erotic photo shoots.

They had both been involved in such shoots in the past.

READ MORE: Shots fired outside Oliver bar, man arrested

Skoyen and the woman discussed working together and engaged in “sexting,” court heard, before agreeing to meet in person in Merritt, about half-way between their respective homes.

During their July 7, 2017, meeting, Skoyen forced intercourse on the woman despite repeated pleas for her to stop.Through tears, she described the incident in detail during Skoyen’s trial last May.

The victim said Skoyen crossed her line of consent almost immediately, adding he called her names and threatened to take matters even further.

“I really didn’t want that to happen, so I just stopped fighting,” she said. “I was bewildered, in fear it was going to happen again. Just shock and disbelief and in pain and emotionally upset.”

In a court-ordered report, a psychologist who assessed Skoyen prior to sentencing made a provisional diagnosis of sexual sadism.

In addition to the three-year sentence behind bars, Skoyen was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and has been banned for 10 years from owning of possessing firearms.

Skoyen had been free on bail pending his sentencing.

READ MORE: Sledders nabbed running in caribou restricted zone near Nakusp

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school
Next story
Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Just Posted

Head-on collision causes closure of Highway 97B near Salmon Arm

Reason for crash unknown, alcohol not considered a factor

Salmon Arm’s New Year’s baby receives gift of warmth and comfort

Shuswap Quilters’ Guild present special quilt to Sydney Campbell

Recognized for their part in preserving the past in Salmon Arm

Heritage commission presents awards for heritage conservation of local buildings

Shuswap Theatre tackles challenges of keeping busy in retirement

A Red Plaid Shirt offers humorous and heartwarming look at adjusting to life after career

Kabu ride-hailing service could expand to Salmon Arm

Company wants to hear from civic leaders about community interest and support

Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

Three quick second-half goals pace Beach Radio to shocking 3-1 win over Morning Star Sweepers

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Second week in a row Sicamous Eagles rookie receives league-wide recognition

Jaxon Danilec looking to help push Shuswap Junior B team into KIJHL playoffs

North Zone Kings sink Rivermen, crowned Bantam Zone champs

Next up is home tourney in Enderby, then on to playoffs

Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

Kelowna transit bus impounded following alleged drunk driving incident

The bus is currently sitting among hundreds of other impounded vehicles at Mario’s Towing

Kelowna fire crews knockdown electrical blaze sparked by scooters

Four firetrucks responded to the blaze

Okanagan author named UBCO writer-in-residence

Vernon’s John Lent will also announce the winner of the 2020 Okanagan Short Story Contest

Most Read