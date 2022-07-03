Thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

The region could also see heavy winds and large hail on Sunday

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for all of the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the alert just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday for the Okanagan, Shuswap, and South Thompson regions.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong winds and large hail also possible.

Environment Canada is warning of the dangers of lightening as well, reminding people to head indoors before lightening strikes.

Residents are encouraged to report severe weather by tweeting with #BCStorm.

