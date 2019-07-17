Thunderstorms forecast across B.C.

Severe weather anticipated for across the central Interior, as well as rainy weather across much of B.C. (Black Press Media files)

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms across most of B.C. Wednesday, with severe weather anticipated across the central Interior.

In a weather bulletin, the national weather agency said that thunderstorms are forecast to develop over the central Interior Wednesday afternoon, potentially producting strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

“A cold low is approaching from the Gulf of Alaska and will give heavy rainfall to Northern B.C.,” Environment Canada said, adding that 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected across northern B.C. through the week.

Thunderstorm outlook for today: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected for most of B.C. Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the central interior where some thunderstorms could become severe producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/HsWepMDGF0 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) July 17, 2019

DriveBC has issued travel advisories due to heavy rain along Highways 1 and 97 near Ashcroft, and Highway 99 near Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 50 kilomtres north of Lillooet.

