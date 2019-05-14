Thunderstorms forecast for the Okanagan and Shuswap for Tuesday

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

A 70 per cent chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday

Thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday right across the Okanagan and north into the Shuswap.

Environment Canada is forecasting a 70 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Wind will pick up to 30 km/hr, but begin clearing about midnight.

Temperatures will dip to about 8 C overnight, warming to 23 C for Wednesday.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and a good chance of rain

Conditions in the Okanagan are tinder dry due to several days of warm temperatures, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the forecast there is a possibility of dry lightning.

There is currently a 250 hectare wildfire burning 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos is believed to be human caused.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire believed to have ignited South Okanagan wildfire

Two helicopters and 40 firefighters were on the ground as of Tuesday afternoon as BC Wildfire responded to what they have termed the Richter Creek wildfire.

Rain is forecast for Thursday and into the weekend with cooler temperatures around 20 C.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Council supports panhandling bylaw
Next story
No link between Scotch Creek structure fires

Just Posted

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gas stolen from Chase business in the early morning hours of May 15

Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual lake sighting

“Whatever it was, it was big,” remarks Scotch Creek woman of phenomenon captured on video

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read