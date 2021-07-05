Thunderstorms threaten North Okanagan, Shuswap

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the North Okanagan and parts of the Shuswap.

Environment Canada issued a warning around 11 a.m. July 5 describing favourable conditions for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A heat warning is still in effect for the region and the federal agency warns that hot and dry conditions may lead to dry lightning for some areas.

Thompson-Nicola, Shuswap, Vernon area, Arrow Lakes, Slocan Lake, northern Kootenay Lake and East Kootenay-North, including Invermere, are all included in the warning.

Activity is expected sometime today and into early evening, Environment Canada says.

