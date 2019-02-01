Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain (Canadian Press files)

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Ron Joyce, the co-founder of the Tim Hortons doughnut chain, has died at the age of 88.

The cause of death was not immediately clear.

The Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ont., and its namesake foundation say in a statement that Joyce’s generosity “has been felt across the country”.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons delivers smiles for YMCA Kids

Joyce donated $7.5 million to support the hospital’s redevelopment and expansion.

Joyce invested in the first Tim Hortons shop in Hamilton in 1964.

According to the Joyce Family Foundation website, he was born in Tatamagouche, N.S., in 1930.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash
Next story
B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Just Posted

Daycare crisis persists in region

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

District of Sicamous to ban consumer fireworks

Professional displays for Canada Day and other district-run events will not be affected

Effort underway to rename Sicamous arena

March Memorial Arena will honour contributions of Wayne and Lorraine March

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

Shuswap RCMP detachments team up to arrest suspects, recover property

Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke RCMP recover stolen generator

Fashion Fridays: Five tips to get out the door fast

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Interior Health dealing with gastrointestinal illness outbreaks across southern B.C.

IH urging anyone not feeling well to avoid visiting long-term care facilities

Hot air balloon crashes near Vernon

No major injuries in Armstrong incident

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Skies clear in Vernon

Air quality advisory lifts, as do hot air balloons

Column: Star Gazing: Double Stars

Roaming through the constellations

Tim Hortons co-founder Ron Joyce dies at age 88

The cause of death was not immediately clear

Most Read