A spokeswoman for Tim Hortons says its restaurants won’t be selling a new Barbie made in collaboration with the coffee chain until both Black and white versions of the hockey-themed dolls, seen in an undated handout photo, are available. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tim Hortons, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Tim Hortons delays hockey Barbie roll out to rush production of Black doll

Currently, stores are selling the white version of the doll

Barbie is getting ready to hit the hockey rink with an assist from Tim Hortons.

But the coffee chain’s locations won’t be selling the pint-sized plastic hockey players until both Black and white versions of the doll are available, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Solange Bernard, head of marketing communications, said Tim Hortons started working with Mattel last year to roll out a hockey-themed Barbie as part of a charitable initiative aimed at getting girls involved in the sport.

Bernard said the plan was originally to launch one doll, but amid protests against anti-Black racism in recent months, Tim Hortons decided to push back the launch to make the product more diverse.

Tim Hortons worked with Mattel to rush the production of a Black version of the Barbie doll, Bernard said.

Currently, stores are selling the white version of the doll, which comes with a Tim Hortons jersey, helmet and hockey stick. The Black doll is still being manufactured, Bernard said.

A Mattel spokesperson said in a statement that the toy maker is committed to ensuring that the “diversity in this line is fully represented” and plans to expand its retail offerings this fall.

Bernard said both versions of the doll will be available for purchase at Tim Hortons restaurants in November.

The proceeds are to be donated to a Hockey Canada Foundation initiative aimed at getting girls on the ice, she said.

READ MORE: ‘The data is bad’: Black and racialized Canadians lacking on boards, study finds

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DiversityGames and ToysTim Hortons

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences
Next story
Serious crash closes North Okanagan street

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man wanted to be caught for child pornography offences

Judge told accused was trying to get help to stop addiction

Cedar hedge blaze near Herald Park sparks warning about fire prevention

Hot dry weather can ignite fuels that might not appear dangerous

Grey of Alexander Street brightened up with Salmon Arm colours

Alexander Plaza gets a new coat of paint for Saturday celebrations

UPDATE: Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

Crazy Creek Fire still classified as out of control

Okanagan mobile e-bike rental company offers safe way to enjoy outdoors

Velo Volt meets customers wherever they want up and down the Okanagan

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

Column: Pikeminnows a rewarding pursuit for young anglers

Great Outdoors by James Murray

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Wildfire burns across border with Osoyoos

The Palmer Lake fire is an estimated 40 hectares in size

B.C. teacher’s union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

Serious crash closes North Okanagan street

RCMP investigating morning incident on 27th Street

Grass fire sparked off Highway 97 in Okanagan

Blaze near Vernon on DND grounds quickly contained

Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares, more than 3,000 homes on alert

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

Most Read