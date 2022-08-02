The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire

Following Aug. 2 incident, RCMP have identified a suspect, but haven’t located him

One of Nanaimo’s Tim Hortons coffee shops is expected to be closed for months after being set on fire in the early-morning hours today.

Several witnesses saw the blaze spreading at the Northfield Road café at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the flames “before they could do extensive damage.” According to a police press release, most of the fire damage was to the exterior, but there was “significant water damage” to the interior, as well.

“It appears the fire started near the front doors and then spread along the wooden beams to the top of the building,” noted the release.

Police note that they are following up on reports of other suspicious fires in the area the same morning, including one outside the Super Save Gas Station at Bowen and Northfield roads and the Waves Car Wash on Northfield.

O’Brien said witnesses were able to provide information pointing RCMP to a suspect; however, that individual was not located despite police patrols in the area.

RCMP shared an image of a suspect in the gas station fire and O’Brien said the fires “are most likely related and started by the same individual or persons.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26537.

READ ALSO: Man shot alongside Nanaimo Parkway, suspect arrested


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP
Next story
Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

Just Posted

Coroner Andy Watson confirmed the death of a man in Chemainus Monday night.
Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire

Multiple police and other emergency vehicles were in the Centenoka Park Mall parking lot in Salmon Arm on Wednesday afternoon and evening, July 27, with a sign behind them stating ‘Police training in progress.’ (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
RCMP provide details of lengthy police incident in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm RCMP are reminding pet owners to not leave their four-legged companions in vehicles on hot days. (Contributed photo)
Leave them at home: Salmon Arm RCMP receiving calls about pets left in hot vehicles

Areas of high intensity burns that occurred in the Wiseman Creek watershed during last summer’s Two Mile Road wildfire are where a debris flow is likely to begin according to a report by BGC Engineering. (BGC Engineering photo)
Regional district unwavering in opposition to proposed salvage logging near Sicamous