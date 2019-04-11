Time to renew memorial donations in West Kelowna

Those that are nearing 10 years are asked to be renewed or cancelled

Anyone who has had a park bench, picnic table or another item marked in memory of a loved one is reminded to renew their dedication.

The City of West Kelowna’s Parks Amenity Donation Program offers families the opportunity to dedicate a bench, picnic table or other select item in memory of loved ones for 10 years, with the option to renew.

READ MORE: Ogopogo returns: Kelowna’s waterpark to re-open for summer

READ MORE: West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The time frame exists because after 10 years, many of the amenities fade or wear from the elements, and they need refurbishing or replacing. The time frame gives families the opportunity to determine if they wish to memorialize their loved ones in other ways – such as scholarships, bursaries, etc. or to renew their commitment to the parks amenity donation.

READ MORE: Chickens, a 6-storey development and more discussed at Lake Country council

READ MORE: Kelowna’s tallest tower prize in Choices Lottery

Families whose donations are now 10 years or older should contact the City of West Kelowna to renew their donations or confirm cancellation. Donors must contact the City before July 1 to either extend or cancel and have their memorial plaques returned.

The City will offer non-renewed amenity donations to new donors after August 1.

Contact operations@westkelownacity.ca to inquire about the status the donation or to ask about other opportunities to donate.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.