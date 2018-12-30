Tip from the public leads Salmon Arm RCMP to arrest wanted man

The Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a man who has been wanted by the police in Chase since late October. Forty-one-year-old Jason Ross Cameron was wanted to face charges of break enter and theft; possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and theft of a motor vehicle.

When the Chase RCMP issued their initial plea for help from the public in locating Cameron he was believed to be in the North Shuswap.

On Dec. 28 the Salmon Arm RCMP took Cameron into custody without incident. The arrest was the result of a tip which provided the police with Cameron’s whereabouts and they said they would like to thank the public for their assistance.

