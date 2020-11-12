This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

It was a Remembrance Day to forget for a pair of Vernon sisters.

Laura Duncan and her sister had enjoyed a lengthy lunch at the Village Green Shopping Centre Wednesday, Nov. 11, eating and chatting.

Just after 3:30 p.m., as Duncan was returning her sister to her vehicle parked at the main east entrance to The Bay, Duncan said, ‘Oh-oh, you’ve got a flat tire.’

Then Duncan discovered another flat tire on the same driver’s side of her sister’s vehicle. Both tires on the Chevrolet Tahoe SUV had been punctured deliberately, and spit greeted the sister on the driver’s side window.

The Tahoe had a Saskatchewan licence plate. It’s believed no other vehicles in the vicinity were damaged.

Duncan’s sister lives in Vernon on a property with her parents, both in their late 70s, who sometimes drive that vehicle for their errands. The sister pays taxes in Vernon.

“My sister took it personally, but what got me is somebody is walking around Vernon policing the city by themselves, and they’re carrying a weapon,” said Duncan.

There was no video surveillance and mall security responded to Duncan’s call in a matter of minutes. A friend of Duncan’s also happened on the scene. What happened to Duncan’s sister made everyone angry.

“Everybody was so apologetic, saying ‘sorry this happened to you,’ and we were all really undone by this,” said Duncan. “It’s not very Canadian.”

Duncan said the shopping centre had been busy for a holiday Wednesday with the parking lot full of cars when they arrived at around 1 p.m. When they returned, the sister’s vehicle was in an area where there were two-or-three other vehicles nearby.

The group waited with Duncan and her sister as a tow truck arrived to take the car away from the scene. The sisters notified RCMP of the incident.

“That’s the thing that sticks with me. My dad, sister, cousin, niece, friend, the mall cop, my brother-in-law, we worked as a team after this,” said Duncan. “That overshadows the crap of what happened.”

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Chris Terleski said Thursday, Nov. 12, that RCMP received a report of damage to a vehicle in the 4900 block of 27th Street. No suspects have been identified, he said, and the investigation is continuing.

The Morning Star has reached out to the shopping centre for more information.

This story has been updated as of 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12

READ MORE: ‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Revelstoke woman finds welcoming letter on her Alberta-registered truck


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPTires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 infection rate among B.C. paramedics almost zero
Next story
Proposed closure of part of 17th Street SW to accommodate Salmon Arm West project

Just Posted

Neskonlith band Councillor Louis Thomas carries a wreath to lay at the Salmon Arm cenotaph during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Secwépemc veterans faced battles of a different sort upon return from war

Those who enlisted could return to Shuswap to find their land confiscated

Vernon’s Chris Fehr (left) has been reported as missing by family and friends to RCMP. He is said to have gone camping with his truck and trailer (right) near Mabel Lake. Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8 and was to be home the following day. (Facebook photos)
UPDATE: Missing Vernon man found safe

Chris Fehr was last heard from Nov. 8

Users of the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek are asked to conserve water for the two days next week. (CSRD Image)
Scotch Creek water system users asked to conserve next week

Homes supplied by the Saratoga water system are asked to limit use on Nov. 16 and 17

An overhead view looking eastbound on Highway 1, towards the 10th Avenue SW Intersection, with 17th Street SW in the foreground running past Salmon Arm’s Buckerfield’s. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Proposed closure of part of 17th Street SW to accommodate Salmon Arm West project

Province expected to address closure of northern portion of road off Highway 1

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna council to consider yearly Bernard Avenue closure

The pilot project saw Bernard close to vehicles between July and September this year

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Retired RCMP Sgt. Kate Hansen holding up the letter she received from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II thanking her for the special copy of Harry the Musical Ride Horse. (RCMP)
South Okanagan Mountie receives royal thanks for children’s books

Sgt. Kate Hansen has written many books about Harry the Musical Ride Horse, earning praise from Queen Elizabeth II

A shopper leaves as others line up to enter a Costco store, Friday, March 20, 2020, in Tacoma, Wash. Consumers continued to stock up on food and other items as officials urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

Most Read