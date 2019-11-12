THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Toddler in Toronto killed by air conditioner that fell eight storeys

Police said there won’t be any criminal charges

Police in Toronto say a two-and-a-half year old girl is dead after she was struck by an air conditioner that fell from an eighth-floor apartment.

Const. Caroline de Kloet, a police spokeswoman, said the child died in hospital after she was hit Monday outside an east-end apartment building.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” she said. “From the interviews that investigators have done, they’ve come to the conclusion that there won’t be any criminal charges.”

De Kloet said the youngster was with other people at the time, but investigators have not yet confirmed who they were, or if the girl’s family lives in the same area.

She also said there was information that a stroller was seen at the site, but it’s not yet known if the girl was in it.

The spokeswoman also said the air conditioner was in a window before it fell.

Police received a call for help in the city’s east end around 3:30 p.m, and upon arrival discovered that an air conditioner had fallen from a suite and struck the child.

She was taken to hospital with very serious injuries.

ALSO READ: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Father of Broncos player who died says Alberta organ donation bill needs work
Next story
Then and now: How Trump impeachment hearing is different

Just Posted

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Over 400 Notch Hill residents without power

The outage is due to downed wires

Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Merritt Centennials split thrilling double-header

One game ended in overtime, the other in a high-scoring final period. Both were a treat for fans.

Salvation Army holiday fundraiser to get boost from next week’s Kettle Kick Off in Salmon Arm

The Silverbacks will be challenging the Wenatchee Wild to see which community can raise more money.

In Photos: Salmon Arm residents pay tribute

Residents gather at cenotaph for Remembrance Day ceremony

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

Morning Start: Was Sean Connery’s James Bond hair too good to be true?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

In Photos: Sicamous remembers

A crowd numbering in the hundreds gathered at Sicamous cenotaph on Nov. 11.

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector drivers cautioned due to freezing rain

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

Most Read