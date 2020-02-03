Penticton RCMP are seeking the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Authorities in Penticton are hoping to locate the owners of a toddler’s headstone, found on Jan. 14.

Penticton RCMP explained in a release that they came into possession of the headstone last month, but have not been able to identify the family to which it belongs.

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

The RCMP is hoping that the family will come forward to claim the headstone. They request that anyone with information on the rightful owner, contact them at 250-492-4300.

READ MORE: Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Storm strands travellers, cuts off only road access to remote B.C. community
Next story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Just Posted

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required

Sicamous Eagles repel Castlegar Rebels with 11-3 win

Jaxon Danilec scored five goals in a commanding win over Kootenay team

Crews make good progress restoring power after North Okanagan and Shuswap windstorm

The Feb. 1 windstorm downed powerlines and felled trees.

Valentine’s Day is nearly here, are you ready?

Here are some ideas for gifts and plans for this year.

Word on the street: What does affordable housing mean to you?

The Observer asked: What does affordable housing mean to you?

Two young men found dead, third still missing in Sooke

The three men were last seen at a home in Sooke on Friday night around 11 p.m

Dust advisory clouds over North Okanagan

Provincial air quality objective for PM10, is 50 micrograms per cubic metre: Vernon is 74.5, whereas Kelowna is 18.8

Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Large-scale search continues for man, 20, in Sooke River after two bodies found

A weekend search for three young men on southern Vancouver Island ends in tragedy

B.C. launches $2-million childcare professional development network

Minister of state announced program Monday on Vancouver Island

Automated honey extraction system to help B.C.’s beekeeping industry

The B.C. agri-tech project will receive $170,320 in funding to build prototype

Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

The headstone reads the following: “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”

Vehicle fire sparked in North Okanagan

Monday morning blaze sends crews out near Harwood Elementary

B.C. planning evacuation route for hundreds stuck on Sasquatch Mountain after landslide

Cars to be escorted down Monday afternoon, MOTI says.

Most Read