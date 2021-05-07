The Tolko Mill in Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2018. (File)

Tolko receives extension for environmental assessment of defunct Kelowna mill

The extension gives Tolko time to decommission, remove structures at the site

Tolko Industries announced on Friday (May 7) it has received an extension for an environmental assessment on the site of its old Kelowna mill from the Ministry of Environment.

The extension comes nearly a year after Tolko had asked for the deadline of its Detailed Site Investigation (DSI) to be pushed back and after the Ministry of Environment said the company wasn’t in compliance with their deadline.

Tolko’s communications advisor Chris Downey said the ministry had a staff change in December, which seemed to create confusion all around.

“The new staff were unaware of the context behind the DSI extension request and sent us a standard non-compliance letter in March,” he said.

Downey added that completing the DSI will take time because the company’s Kelowna site is large and complex.

“The Kelowna site… has a long history of industrial activity and we are taking our time to ensure this is done right,” he said.

“As you can imagine, the pandemic has also had an impact on the process.”

After some time, Tolko received the extension, with a new deadline for the DSI report submission of Feb. 20, 2022. Tolko said in a statement the extension will give them time to decommission and remove many of the buildings and structures at the site, allowing the team to complete their environmental investigation for the DSI.

“The third-party team conducting the site study have used provincial protocols to confirm that the site is not high risk to the environment or human health,” Tolko’s vice president Bob Fleet said.

“While detailed analysis is ongoing, we are pleased with the overall condition of the site given the history of industrial operations.”

Demolition is set to continue, with the plywood plant slated for demolition throughout the summer and fall of this year. Building foundations will remain on the ground until the DSI is finished.

Tolko said there are no updates on future plans and potential uses for the property yet.

READ MORE: Three people die as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Kelowna care home

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

Just Posted

Firefighters stand near the railway tracks near the Narcisse Street NW crossing in Salmon Arm about 11 a.m. Friday, May 7. They appear to be waiting for a CP Rail train to arrive. No further details available. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Firefighters called to railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Appear to be waiting for train, no word from officials on why

Last year, Vernon’s Simolo Customs Ltd. received Transport Canada approval to build its low-speed electric NXT vehicles. (Contributed)
Low-speed electric vehicles given green light for Sicamous roads

Council approves bylaw for zero-emission vehicles

More than 700 people have signed a petition requesting tighter regulations on cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Noisy boats stir up Sicamous council

Councillors discuss regulation, supporting new Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts

Your morning start for Friday, May 7, 2021

The Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke’s homeless outreach coordinator Carly Shipmaker and practicum student Sarena Bryden take a turn on Thursday, May 6 on the stationary bike. They were cycling under the blue sun canopy outside the CMHA thrift shop to promote Mental Health Week and to prepare for this year’s Ride Don’t Hide event in June. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Getting the wheels turning for Salmon Arm’s Ride Don’t Hide event

Canadian Mental Health Association awareness and fundraising campaign to run throughout June

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

The Tolko Mill in Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2018. (File)
Tolko receives extension for environmental assessment of defunct Kelowna mill

The extension gives Tolko time to decommission, remove structures at the site

Fun 4 All Pet Resort is closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. (Fun 4 All photo)
COVID closes Vernon dog daycare

Two staff members test positive at dog boarding centre

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)
Three people die as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Kelowna care home

Outbreak was declared at Kelowna’s Spring Valley long-term care home on April 28

Trader Bill’s in Sicamous, 1969. Bill and Muriel Arnold pose in front of their store, located in the original community hall in Sicamous. The archivist wonders what items were sold as miscellaneous. Do you know? Image from the Sally Scales Collection and courtesy the Archives R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Trader Bill’s

Bill and Muriel Arnold pose in front of their store.

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)
Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Most Read