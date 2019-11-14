Tolko announced Thursday that all BC divisions will have two weeks’ downtime over the Christmas season from Dec. 21-Jan. 5, and that the head office in Vernon will be down from Dec. 23-27. (Canadian Press photo) An energetic rally by workers in the north-central British Columbia community of Mackenzie has highlighted the desperate situation facing many forestry-dependent communities across the province. Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., Sunday, April, 1, 2018. Three wood products operations in Mackenzie closed indefinitely or cut back hours this summer, blaming high log costs and adverse market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

It won’t be a Merry Christmas for several local lumber giants.

Following a thorough examination of all contributing factors including log costs, market conditions, and cumulative policy burden, Tolko announced Thursday, Nov. 14, that its BC Operations will be taking two weeks’ downtime from Dec. 21 – Jan. 6 during the holiday season.

The last day of production will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

In addition, Tolko’s Vernon head office will be closed the week of Dec. 23–27. Staffing levels at all B.C. Operations will be restricted to essential services during this period.

READ MORE: Tolko mill in Kelowna to permanently close in 2020

This downtime is a result of low prices and high log costs in B.C.

“This downtime will reduce output by approximately 21 Mmfbm (million board feet) of lumber production and 10 mmsft (million square feet) of panel production,” Tolko vice-president of Solid Wood Troy Connolly said.

Pino Pucci, vice-president, Tolko marketing and sales, continued to assure customers that Tolko’s marketing and sales team “will continue to support our customers and do our best to minimize any impacts. Our customers are understanding of current market conditions and aware of our ongoing commitment to serve them.”

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts
Next story
Louis C.K. accuser ‘infuriated’ by Canadian comedy booker’s defence

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Decision to sell unanimously approved by club’s board of directors

Shuswap Community Foundation grants support youth projects

Karen Angove Endowment Fund to benefit Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society

Shuswap resident seeks return of jewelry box containing father’s cremated remains

Sicamous RCMP report handmade box was stolen from a storage locker

Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Real-time monitoring shows radon concentration just within federally accepted guideline

Salmon Arm family doctor shortage putting health-care needs at risk

City clinics report having long wait lists, not accepting new patients

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

Salmon Arm businesses tipped off to Black Press advantage

Black Press Media hosts day of presentations to local business representatives

Larch Hills Nordic Society welcomes new operations manager

Karen Tanchak looking forward to working with volunteer executive, greeting cross-country skiers

Salmon Arm Silverbacks return to top spot in Interior Division

Wednesday night’s game ends in 4-3 loss for Penticton Vees

SilverStar to open Nordic trails Saturday in North Okanagan

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

Clothing donation bins added to Salmon Arm landfill, Sicamous transfer station

CSRD partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters Central and Southern Interior to collect donations

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

Most Read