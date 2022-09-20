Too Fast, Too Furious: Two Kelowna speeders caught going 2-times the speed limit

It was ‘ludacris’ how fast a couple Kelowna drivers were caught driving on Saturday night (Sept. 17).

While conducting a patrol in the area of Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue around 5:15 p.m., an officer caught two vehicles drag racing. They were heading northbound on Clement heading toward Clifton Drive, exceeding 120 km/hr in a 60-kilometre zone.

When the vehicles came to a stop at the red light at Clifton Drive, the officer parked into front of the cars and told the drivers to pull over to the side of the road. They were driving a green 2019 Ford Mustang and a blue 2005 Chrysler 200.

Both drivers were ticketed $368 for excessive speeding and their cars are impounded for a week.

“These dangerous driving behaviours pose an extremely high risk, to not only the drivers of these vehicle, but also to innocent drivers and their occupants,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service. “We take these incidents extremely serious and therefore we hold these violators accountable, by removing their ability to continue these high risk actions.”

READ MORE: Superheroes of all forms; Easter Seals Drop Zone on now in Kelowna

READ MORE: Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto racingKelownaOkanaganRCMP