Sidewalk (file photo)

Sidewalk (file photo)

Too hot for Vernon sidewalks to handle

Pavement heaves in heat wave, city says; take caution while travelling

It is so hot sidewalks are shifting.

The City of Vernon issued a warning to pedestrians that several sidewalks have heaved as the heat caused the materials to expand.

Crews will mark locations affected, the city said, but no repairs will be made until the heat wave has passed.

The city is encouraging visitors and residents to take caution as they travel through town.

Sidewalk issues should be reported to the city’s operations department online at vernon.ca, by phone at 250-550-6757 or through the Vernon Connect app.

READ MORE: Vernon man accidentally locks wife, dog on rooftop in heat wave; lives to post about it on social media

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

Okanagan

Previous story
Woman dies after she was pinned against truck in rural Tulameen
Next story
B.C. drops mask order for people with full COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops mask order for people with full COVID-19 vaccination

The Adams Lake First Nation election was held June 26, 2021. (File photo)
Adams Lake First Nation elects new chief, council

Flags fly at half mast at Salmon Arm city hall. (File photo)
Column: Reflections on Canada Day and reconciliation

Kim and Matt Van Rookhuyzen, with kids Bentley and Nolan, enjoy time with their water buffalo at Reverent Acres farm. (Alpine Wildbloom Images photo)
Shuswap farm family finds happiness among water buffalo