Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Baldy Mountain Resort will stay open until the end of Easter weekend

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Baldy Mountain Resort has had so much snow fall they are extending their season for one extra weekend. Now everyone can enjoy the amazing snow conditions until Easter weekend April 7 to 9, the ski resort near Oliver announced.

Around 400 centimetres has fallen on Baldy this ski season with snow still coming down.

This final weekend we will be offering their frozen rate early bird season pass which includes a free entry into Slush Cup.

The ski mountain’s famous Slush Cup is taking place this year on April 9.

To mark the end of the season, people can take their turn at skiing across some water.

In 2018, Baldy shared a video of a skier doing a flip into the cold water.

Snow School will not be in operations but rentals will be available. Eagle chair will be open with the large terrain park. Sugarlump is closed with magic carpet open.

Over at Apex Mountain, they say it’s been the best March on record with over 40 cm of new snow in the past week alone.

They have a base of over 245 cm.