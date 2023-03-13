Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Baldy Mountain is experiencing so much snow they are extending their season until Easter long weekend. (Baldy Mountain)

Too much snow! Ski mountain near Oliver extends season

Baldy Mountain Resort will stay open until the end of Easter weekend

Baldy Mountain Resort has had so much snow fall they are extending their season for one extra weekend. Now everyone can enjoy the amazing snow conditions until Easter weekend April 7 to 9, the ski resort near Oliver announced.

Around 400 centimetres has fallen on Baldy this ski season with snow still coming down.

This final weekend we will be offering their frozen rate early bird season pass which includes a free entry into Slush Cup.

The ski mountain’s famous Slush Cup is taking place this year on April 9.

To mark the end of the season, people can take their turn at skiing across some water.

In 2018, Baldy shared a video of a skier doing a flip into the cold water.

Snow School will not be in operations but rentals will be available. Eagle chair will be open with the large terrain park. Sugarlump is closed with magic carpet open.

Over at Apex Mountain, they say it’s been the best March on record with over 40 cm of new snow in the past week alone.

They have a base of over 245 cm.

READ MORE: Dummies Downhill and Slush Cup end ski season at South Okanagan slopes

Previous story
B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon
Next story
UPDATE: Kelowna woman found safe after 10 days

Just Posted

Salmon Arm resident Murray Wallace recently won $675,000 with a BC Lottery Corporation Set for Life ticket. (BCLC photo)
Salmon Arm prankster has tough time convincing spouse of lottery win

Salmon Arm’s Kyle Jobin and Lindsay Anderson recently launched their new meal-prep business No Bull Eats. (Jarrod Daye-Risk Everything Photography)
Salmon Arm couple takes task of preparing nutritious meals by the horns with new business

Salmon Arm singing group Earth in Harmony warm up before raising their voices a cappella Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Salmon Arm singing group connects passionate vocalists

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season