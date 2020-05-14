Taseko Mines Limited application to appeal the rejection of the proposed New Prosperity Mine near Teztan Biny (Fish Lake) has been denied (Photo submitted)

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Canada’s top court will not be hearing Taseko’s Mines Limited application to appeal a prior rejection of the proposed New Prosperity Mine southwest of Williams Lake.

Taseko’s application was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Canada on Thursday (May 14), nearly five months after it was filed.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation has refused to give consent to the project, arguing the proposed open pit gold and copper mine threatens a sacred area of profound cultural importance to them.

READ MORE: BC Supreme Court grants Tsilhqot’in injunction to stop exploratory drilling by Taseko

“This decision has been a long time coming,” Tsilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse said in a statement Thursday.

“We are celebrating the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision today, and taking the time to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by our communities and members to finally have their voices heard and respected.”

A 2013 environmental assessment report by an independent federal panel of experts concluded New Prosperity would have significant impacts on water quality, fisheries, and Tsilhqot’in cultural heritage, rights, and traditional practises.

Those conclusions were accepted by the federal government, which rejected the project in February 2014.

READ MORE: Taseko, Tsilhqot’in Nation and Province attempt to resolve mine dispute

Legal challenges in regards to the decisions were filed by Taseko and were dismissed in December 2017. Appeals were dismissed by the Federal Court of Appeal in December 2019.

Taseko vice president of corporate affairs, Brian Battison said the company has no comment on the decision at this time.

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

miningTsilhqot’inWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19
Next story
CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Just Posted

CSRD reopens some park facilities ahead of May long weekend

Playgrounds remain closed, vault toilets at all CSRD sites now open for use

UPDATE: North Okanagan teen still missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Looking back: Salmon Arm’s experience with the Spanish flu

Salmon Arm Museum curator Deborah Chapman looks at impact on community

Five generations of females celebrate family in Salmon Arm

Matriarch is now 90 while youngest born is just five months

Skimikin Lake bursts banks, floods road

The lake has risen rapidly in the hot weather

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Vernon man arrested after alleged assault of Kelowna General Hospital nurse

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Silver Star Gateway development disrupts traffic

Work on business park across from Butcher Boys continues

Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend: B.C. officials

COVID-19 restrictions may be easing, but British Columbians should stay close to home this Victoria Day

Campfire ban ends for most Central Okanagan areas

Campfires in Kelowna remain prohibited

Kelowna cab driver accused of sexual assault has trial postponed due to COVID-19

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is accused of the sexual assault of one of his passengers in an early morning drop-off on May 26, 2019

Canada’s top court dismisses company’s appeal on rejection of northern B.C. mining project

Tsilhqot’in Nation says it is celebrating the decision

Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses to a serious late-April crash along Highway 97

Investigators believe a vehicle ran a red light, striking another vehicle

Most Read