Top court won’t hear Mountie’s appeal over harassment allegations

Peter Merrifield alleged his superiors waged a seven-year campaign to damage his reputation

The Supreme Court of Canada says it will not hear an RCMP sergeant’s argument that he should be compensated for alleged harassment by superiors.

In 2017, the Ontario Superior Court found senior Mounties had behaved egregiously in a campaign of harassment against Peter Merrifield after they decided he lied about his run for political office.

The court awarded Merrifield $141,000 in damages and $825,000 in legal costs for his lawsuit, but the federal government and two RCMP managers successfully appealed the ruling.

Ontario’s Court of Appeal said in March that the judge overseeing Merrifield’s suit erred in recognizing a new, freestanding “tort of harassment,” which would establish harassment as a separate wrong or breach for which someone can be held civilly liable.

It said the judge also made mistakes in determining Merrifield’s superiors behaved in a way that constitutes intentional infliction of mental suffering and made errors in much of her fact-finding.

ALSO READ: Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Merrifield alleged his superiors waged a seven-year campaign to damage his reputation that included punitive transfers and unfounded criminal accusations after he took part in a federal Conservative nomination meeting in Barrie, Ont., in 2005.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack woman wins right to medically assisted death after three-year court battle

Just Posted

Selfie station provides colourful backdrop to photogenic Salmon Arm building

Innovation Centre photo attraction is expected to be complete by the end of September

Salmon Arm to join worldwide strikes for climate change

Residents invited to meet at Ross Street Plaza on Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. before marching to city hall

Here’s your chance to hear the federal candidates in Sicamous and Salmon Arm

All-candidates forums upcoming in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Vehicle leaves road and winds up in farmer’s field off Hwy 97B

The accident only involved one vehicle

Survey to help update evacuation plans for Shuswap communities

The CSRD wants to hear from the public about evacuation preparedness in their areas

Third instance of Trudeau in skin-darkening makeup emerges

Another instance of Trudeau using makeup to darken his face has emerged, within 24 hours of the first

Nelson man accused of swimming naked at Toronto aquarium expected to plead guilty

David Weaver, of Nelson, was arrested and charged in October of last year

VIDEO: Party leaders react to Trudeau’s brownface photo bombshell

Fallout from Justin Trudeau’s brownface photo, and two other instances, sure to dominate campaign

South Okanagan man suing library for almost $20K has to settle for less

A man was suing the City of Penticton Library for almost $20,000 after his backpack was stolen

Miniature horse has ear bitten off in pit bull attack on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Monday near Nanaimo

35 of 87 dogs in 2018 Williams Lake seizure were euthanized, BC SPCA confirm

The dogs did not respond to the behaviour modification and remained terrified of humans

Vernon race organizer head-butted by homeless man won’t be stopped

Man arrested after allegedly stealing race flags, assaulting woman in Kalamalka Lake park

Penticton man with multiple driving infractions loses appeal on ‘harsh’ sentence

Driver has been convicted multiple times, including for criminal negligence causing death

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

Most Read