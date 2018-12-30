Top videos for 2018: Okanagan floods

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Flooding in the Interior is placed at number two in the top 10 video countdown.

This past spring British Columbians were once again put under local states of emergency due to flooding.

In the Okanagan, both Osoyoos and Armstrong were hit by rising water.

Thousands of homes were placed on Evacuation Alert due to flooding from the Similkameen River and Osoyoos Lake.

Areas near Cawston and Chopaka were particularly affected as flooding impacted the region, as well as Highway 3.

Armstrong was another community placed on a local state of emergency, as water flooded into the basement of Pioneer Square, a 20-unit facility on Willowdale Drive, resulting in the evacuation of the tenants from the nine basement suites.

