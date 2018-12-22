Top videos for 2018: Our adorable furry friends

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

A Bernese Mountain pup has his first interaction with snow as SilverStar Mountain Resort surprised a group of young skiiers with the eight-week old puppies. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Our adorable furry friends placed at number then in the top 10 video countdown.

To kick off the countdown we are going to start on a lighter note as we go through some of the best, and most adorable, animal videos submitted.

Moose seemed to be the focus of a lot of caught-on-camera videos this year from them high jumping to running alongside cars and the large beasts munching on Halloween treats.

Onlookers also “oohed” and “aahed” as a beaver collected sticks to build his more affordable home in downtown Kelowna this spring.

Who could keep a frown on their face when SilverStar Mountain Resort shared the perfect pairing – powder and puppies.

And who could forget the battle barnyard royale out of Princeton where an age old question was finally answered, which farm animal can eat the most watermelon?

WATCH MORE: Wild animals, crazy stunts: Here’s what went viral in B.C. for 2018

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.