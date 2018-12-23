Top videos for 2018: The end of Greyhound bus service

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Archivist Gary McDougall holds the Greyhound cap with the #1 badge worn by the first Greyhound bus driver Lyall C. Chambers. Mark Brett/Western News

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The closure of the Greyhound bus service in Western Canada is placed at number nine in the top 10 video countdown.

This past year marked the end of an era in Western Canada, as the Greyhound bus service canceled it’s routes.

Due to the decision, an estimated 415 people will be out of work and roughly two million consumers will be impacted.

After 39 years on the road, driver Blake Moore was one of those who hung up their keys.

