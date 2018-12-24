Top videos for 2018: The Interior helps animals in need

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Those who jumped into action to save animals in need placed at number eight in the top 10 video countdown.

This was a year that saw a lot of British Columbians open their hearts to animals in need, with some prime examples right here in the B.C. Interior.

Penny The Boxer captured the hearts of residents in the South Okanagan who rallied together to bring her back home.

She was a rescue dog that ran away from the scene of an accident after finally finding a home with owner Ken McLennan. She was a little worse for wear when she was finally found 18 days after she went missing.

The Kelowna and Penticton BC SPCA shelters opened their arms, with a lot of help from the community, after more than 40 dogs were seized from a half-acre property north of Williams Lake.

We can’t forget this story either, more than 30 horses live happily in Salmon Arm, all saved by one woman – Belinda Lyall. She is the founder of the B.C. Horse Angels, a non-profit group dedicated to preventing horse slaughter in B.C.

