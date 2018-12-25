Civic Arena demolition. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Top videos for 2018: Vernon says goodbye to historic building

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Black Press Media is looking back at some of the top stories and videos of the past year in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The demolition of Vernon’s Civic Arena placed at number seven in the top 10 video countdown.

For residents of Vernon, the demolition of the Civic Arena was emotional as decades of memories had been made in the building, the oldest such facility in the Okanagan which opened in 1938.

The Civic Arena hosted the 1956 Allan Cup Canadian Senior Hockey Championship, the 1978 Canadian Senior B Lacrosse Championships and the 1990 Centennial Cup Canadian Junior A Hockey Championship as well as hosting rock concerts, boy scout ice jamborees, the Harlem Globetrotters, and has been the permanent home of the Vernon Coca-Cola Classic Pee Wee Invitational Hockey Tournament during the Vernon Winter Carnival since the tournament’s inception in the 1970s.

In November 2017, after reviewing numerous options, the city decided to pursue demolition of the Civic Arena.

The city has not yet decided what the plot of land will become after the demolition is completed.

READ MORE: Vernon says goodbye to historic building

Most Read