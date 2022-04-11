Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tables the federal budget in the House of Commons as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. The Liberal budget laid out money for a new dental care program Thursday, but not necessarily a plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Tories blast Liberals for ‘tax and spend’ budget

Conservative finance critic Ed Fast criticized the federal Liberal budget in question period, accusing the government of “tax and spend” policies that are harming the middle class. Rachel Bendayan, associate minister of finance, responded that the Liberals’ investments, including in housing, will help make life more affordable for Canadians.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Two dead in trailer fire on Adams Lake band land near Chase
Next story
Minister Sajjan stops in Kelowna to talk federal budget highlights

Just Posted

Ebus’ B.C. Road Show is stopping in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm, seeking input on an expansion of services to the region. (Contributed)
Ebus seeks input from Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke residents on service expansion

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan sex trade workers warned of Sagmoen

The Phelps family announced the passing of Kyle Phelps and his partner Nikki Mueller who died in a fire Friday night, April 8 in an RV trailer on Adams Lake band land. (Facebook image)
Two dead in trailer fire on Adams Lake band land near Chase

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society welcomes the Joel Plaskett Emergency and fellow Juno Award-winner Mo Kenney to the Song Sparrow Hall stage on Sept. 11, 2022. (Joel Plaskett photo)
Joel Plaskett Emergency to play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall