A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)

‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Some North Okanagan residents were wide-eyed in awe as they looked out over Okanagan Lake Friday, Feb. 12.

What appeared to be a tornado formed over the lake, near Fintry Friday morning.

“While I was eating breakfast I saw it,” Shannon Chubb said. “I’m not sure how it was formed but it travelled for awhile actually.”

Chubb saw the long funnel from the living room window of her Okanagan Centre home, looking across the lake.

She wasn’t the only one to see or capture a photo of the ‘lake tornado.’

“It was so cool! Myself and the car in front of me had to pull over for it,” Tiffany Dorion said.

The weather phenomenon was also observed by Joanne Croom, who caught two on camera. But according to Croom, it is not a tornado, but evaporation fog on the lake.

Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal with the Weather Network says they are in fact steam devils.

“They happen over the Great Lakes when we get some of the coldest air of the season almost every year,” Whittal said.

“We’re getting a very cold Arctic outbreak right now and it’s all to do with the difference in water temperature in the air above,” said Whittal, noting that the devils appear over the Great Lakes during cold spells too.

“This triggers convection…steam can form right above the water (as you can see in the picture) rising air from the warm lake water can also create some wind shear and that steam can be drawn into a vortex. This vortex displays this magnificent phenomenon the steam devil.”

READ MORE: Weather Network meteorologist chases stories from Vernon home

READ MORE: Warming bus gets Vernon’s homeless out of the cold

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TornadoWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A tornado touched down on Okanagan Lake, near Fintry, as pictured from Lake Country Friday, Feb. 12. (Tiffany Dorion photo)

A tornado touched down on Okanagan Lake, near Fintry, as pictured from Lake Country Friday, Feb. 12. (Tiffany Dorion photo)

Two lake tornados form over Okanagan Lake Friday, Feb. 12. (Joanne Croom photo)

Two lake tornados form over Okanagan Lake Friday, Feb. 12. (Joanne Croom photo)

Previous story
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery
Next story
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

Just Posted

A lake tornado swirls over Okanagan Lake near Fintry, as seen from Okanagan Centre in Lake Country. (Shannon Chubb photo)
‘Tornado’ touches down on Okanagan Lake

Residents capture photos of steam devil near Fintry

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A collision near the west end of the RW Bruhn Bridge is disrupting Highway 1 traffic. (Drive BC Image)
Vehicle incident disrupts Highway 1 traffic near Sicamous

Details remain unclear, Drive BC states the incident took place west of Sicamous

First United Church in Salmon Arm is offering a Warm Hearts Lunch on Wednesdays from 12 to 1 p.m. beginning Feb. 17. It will be a hot lunch in a take-out container. (Google image)
Lunch program begins Wednesdays in Salmon Arm for people in need

First United Church to offer a hot take-out lunch for those alone, struggling or without homes

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to another paw-sitive customer experience in Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden will try to close Guantanamo after ‘robust’ review

Biden had said as a candidate he supported closing the detention centre

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Lawyers spar over injunction against Fraser Valley churches defying COVID health orders

A judge is hearing arguments Friday morning in Vancouver Supreme Court

Henry the dog was caught in a leg-hold trap on a forest service road near Proctor Lake on Silver Star Mountain Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Ethan Heckrodt/Facebook)
Dog caught in trap rescued by SilverStar team

The dog suffered no breaks or punctures, but his owner is warning other dog owners to be cautious

For the second time in a week, Kitimat General Hospital is facing allegations of racism resulting in death. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Sarah Morrison and Ronald Luft are accusing racial profiling and negligence by staff

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan’s office said that Mowi’s intention to cull fish is unfortunate but the government is not directing the company to take this option. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Feds says they are not on the hook for Mowi decision to cull 2.6 million farmed fish

DFO says it has not ordered the cull nor denied transfer to other sites

Every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Theo’s will burn one bill. They will choose one lucky table and let you throw your bill into the fireplace. (Theo’s Facebook)
South Okanagan Greek restaurant wants to set your bill on fire

Theo’s is letting one couple throw their bill into the fireplace Tuesday and Wednesday nights

Princeton RCMP received 2,214 calls for service last year. (File photo)
Crime Stats: Spike in Princeton violent assault and sex offenses

Overall crime in Similkameen small town was down in 2020

A warming bus can be hailed by those out in the cold wanting to warm up during this cold snap. (Contributed)
Warming bus gets North Okanagan’s homeless out of the cold

Feed the Streets group driving around serving hot coffee and warmth during cold snap

Most Read