Toronto man shot dead while attending memorial, investigators say

Thirty to 40 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and police are asking them to come forward.

Investigators say a man was attending a memorial service for a homicide victim when he was shot dead in a waterfront park in downtown Toronto.

Toronto Police say 30-year-old Michael Lewis of Markham, Ont., was with his two children and his pregnant wife when he was shot multiple times at close range on Sunday evening at Coronation Park.

Investigators allege Lewis was approached by four men who had a brief discussion with him before shots were fired, and that the men fled before police arrived.

They say Lewis was pronounced dead on scene, in what was the fourth fatal shooting in the Greater Toronto Area in 24 hours.

Investigators say they believe the suspects and Lewis knew each other.

They say 30 to 40 people were in the park at the time of the shooting and they are asking them to come forward to police.

The Canadian Press

